4 Easy yoga postures that detox

If you regret anything you've imbibed this holiday season, don't worry! There are some easy yoga postures to help stimulate your body's natural detoxification systems. I'm a certified yoga instructor, and I really enjoy using the following postures to help me flush out toxins and feel renewed!

Breathing stimulates the detoxification process of your lungs! Your lungs are helpful in sending fresh oxygen to your brain, blood and organs.

Seated and Standing Twists help massage organs, stimulating flushing

Forward folds move lymph through the body, and relieve neck tension and overthinking

Camel pose stimulates the kidneys while releasing the heart (which is known in yoga world to release stagnant emotional energy)

All yoga poses allow you to move energy and break a sweat while stretching and toning muscle! So you can't go wrong with any yoga posture, in my opinion!

You can do yoga with me at Yoga with the Sharks at the Living Planet Aquarium on January 7, 2019 from 6-8 p.m.

Find tickets over at www.dharanamethod.com.