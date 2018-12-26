3 Gorgeous dresses you can rent locally for New Year’s Eve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Renting your clothing is a huge trend in fashion right now, and Utah features several local shops that can save you money when dressing for a fancy occasion! Olivia Wagstaff, the owner of Pamper Me Dress Rentals, stopped by with three looks that you can rent for your New Year's Eve party.

Forego buyer's remorse by renting from Pamper Me; just be sure to set up an appointment via text at 801-671-3486 or on Instagram @pamper_me_dress_rentals.

Olivia likes to give you the "royal treatment," she says, so it's by appointment only.