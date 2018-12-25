× Too much to drink? AAA offers free rides, towing during holiday

ST. GEORGE, Utah — As part of an effort to encourage people who drink to refrain from driving this Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, Auto Club AAA is offering Utah motorists a safe way to get home by providing free rides and car towing, St. George News reported.

The holiday season is one of the deadliest times on Utah roads: 48 people lost their lives in motor vehicle crashes in 2017 during the months of November and December. Drunk drivers play a role in more than 40 percent of traffic deaths over Christmas and New Year’s, which is a 12 percent increase over the rest of December.

To bring those numbers down, AAA offers a free “Holiday Safe Ride” program, or “Tipsy Tow,” which provides those who’ve had a few too many alcoholic beverages a ride home – within 10 miles from the person’s pickup point to their destination, Austin Buff with Bracken’s Towing said.

The service is offered statewide in Utah Dec. 24 between 6 p.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday and then again Dec. 31. The ride is free for both AAA members as well as non-AAA members.

