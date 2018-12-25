× Police investigate shooting following confrontation outside South Salt Lake apartments

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in South Salt Lake Tuesday morning, a press release made by the South Salt Lake Police Department said.

The release stated that shortly after 11 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting outside Eight Twenty Apartments near 800 West 3800 South.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found that a 25-year-old man had been shot in the leg, according to the press release. Police said the shooting occurred after the male had a confrontation with a group of people outside of the apartment complex.

The man was transferred to the hospital in good condition, the press release said, and was cooperating with detectives.

The case is still being investigated, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact the South Salt Lake Police Department at (801) 412-3600.