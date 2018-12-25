× Mix of rain and snow hits parts of Utah Christmas morning with another storm on the way

(KSTU) — A mix of rain and snow hit parts of Utah Tuesday morning, bringing a wet Christmas to some and a white Christmas to others.

Areas of Salt Lake City saw light rain and areas north saw snow, including areas of Ogden and Cache County.

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City said that snow falling across the Salt Flats could impact I-80 early Tuesday morning.

Snow falling across the Salt Flats will impact I-80 early this morning. Some accumulation of snow/slush can be seen on UDOT cameras at this time. This snow will move north of the interstate between 730 and 800 am. Exercise caution when driving on I-80 this morning. #utwx — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) December 25, 2018

St. George and Cedar City saw a small amount of rain Tuesday morning, that mixed into trace amounts of snow.

A break in stormy weather during the late morning could bring some sunshine to the Wasatch Front before an additional storm front moves into Northern Utah later Tuesday.

