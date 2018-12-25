Here is a list of some stores and restaurants that are open on Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Though many businesses are closed on Christmas, there are some open where you can get a bite to eat, or do some last minute holiday shopping.

Restaurants Open on Christmas:

Denny’s: Open 24-hours on Christmas Day.

IHOP: Open 24/7.

Golden Corral: Many locations are open with limited hours.

McDonald’s: Some locations open on Christmas.

Panda Express: Many open on Christmas but could have limited hours.

Other restaurants, including locally owned businesses, may be open. Check online for holiday hours, and it is a good idea to call first just to make sure.

Pharmacies/Convenience Stores Open on Christmas Day

7-Eleven: Open all day.

CVS: Open between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Christmas Day. Does not include locations inside Target stores.

Family Dollar: Most stores open Christmas Day; some have limited hours.

Rite Aid: Most stores open 24/7.

Starbucks: Most locations open Christmas Day.

Walgreens: 24/7 locations will be open all day on Christmas.

Other stores may be open. Check online for holiday hours, and it is a good idea to call first just to make sure.