Here is a list of some stores and restaurants that are open on Christmas

Though many businesses are closed on Christmas, there are some open where you can get a bite to eat, or do some last minute holiday shopping.
Restaurants Open on Christmas:
Denny’s: Open 24-hours on Christmas Day.
IHOP: Open 24/7.
Golden Corral: Many locations are open with limited hours.
McDonald’s: Some locations open on Christmas.
Panda Express: Many open on Christmas but could have limited hours.
Other restaurants, including locally owned businesses, may be open. Check online for holiday hours, and it is a good idea to call first just to make sure.
Pharmacies/Convenience Stores Open on Christmas Day
7-Eleven: Open all day.
CVS: Open between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Christmas Day. Does not include locations inside Target stores.
Family Dollar: Most stores open Christmas Day; some have limited hours.
Rite Aid: Most stores open 24/7.
Starbucks: Most locations open Christmas Day.
Walgreens: 24/7 locations will be open all day on Christmas.
Other stores may be open. Check online for holiday hours, and it is a good idea to call first just to make sure.