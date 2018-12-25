× Heartwarming video shows Moab man in Air Force surprising family by coming home for holidays

MOAB, Utah — A Moab man serving in the United States Air Force made a surprise visit home for Christmas, much to his mother’s delight.

Justin Norman is stationed in Dover, Deleware and got some time off for the holidays. He decided to surprise his family on Christmas Eve by showing up at his grandmother’s home.

Justin is off until New Years Day.

Watch the video below to see his homecoming surprise:

