× From BYU to the New Orleans Saints, this Utah teen has stayed Taysom Hill’s No. 1 fan

(KSTU) — The Jones family is made up of long-time Brigham Young University Football fans.

When Taysom Hill became the starting quarterback for BYU in 2012, Max Jones quickly became a fan.

Since then, Max has been able to meet Hill in person. On Christmas, the New Orleans Saints — Hill’s current team — shared a video the Jones family made from Max to Hill.

See the video below.