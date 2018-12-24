Utah dancer performs on Christmas Eve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Zoe Shalae Ridge is 13 years old and a 7th grader at Pleasant Grove Junior High School.

She performed to David Archuleta's "Mary Did You Know?" song on Christmas Eve.

She has been dancing at Center Stage since the age of four. Zoe and her team have even made an appearance on Fox World of Dance. And, she had a lead position in an elevate doTerra convention.

While competing her solos at various competitions she has received multiple scholarships and has consistently earned "Top 5" placements.

Besides dance, Zoe loves hanging out with her three brothers and her dog. She loves to find and cook healthy recipes too.