Unified police seek suspect in Christmas Eve bank robbery
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Unified police released a photo of a suspect who was wanted for allegedly robbing a bank Christmas Eve.
The incident occurred at around 11:25 a.m., near 5300 South 4015 West, police said.
The suspect was described as a light-skinned Hispanic male, five-foot-ten to six-foot-one, with a medium build.
Anyone with information on the suspect was asked to call 801-743-7000.
It was unknown at the time of this report if the suspect brandished a weapon during the robbery.
40.644188 -111.952249