× Unified police seek suspect in Christmas Eve bank robbery

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Unified police released a photo of a suspect who was wanted for allegedly robbing a bank Christmas Eve.

The incident occurred at around 11:25 a.m., near 5300 South 4015 West, police said.

The suspect was described as a light-skinned Hispanic male, five-foot-ten to six-foot-one, with a medium build.

Anyone with information on the suspect was asked to call 801-743-7000.

It was unknown at the time of this report if the suspect brandished a weapon during the robbery.