Trucks tow dozens of vehicles parked on the road to Snowbasin Resort

SNOWBASIN RESORT, Utah — Dozens of vehicles were towed from the road leading to Snowbasin Resort in Weber County Monday.

A Fox 13 viewer sent the above photos along with the following message:

The Weber County Sheriff has towed over 75 cars today…stranding hundreds of people at Snow Basin on Christmas Eve. This is OUTRAGEOUS! And seems like cheap shot from the outgoing Sheriff…send a message and issue tickets but TOWING?!!? This is INSANE!

Snowbasin received many angry calls, emails, texts and tweets, and sent out its own tweet to explain what is going on.

The tweet says the Weber County Sheriff’s Office said snowplows could not plow the roads until the vehicles were all moved.

The resort says there is plenty of parking in designated lots, and suggests that anyone who had their vehicle towed call the Sheriff’s Office at 801-629-8221.

We reached out to the sheriff on behalf of our guests and were informed that the plows were unable to do their jobs this morning. All inquiries should be directed to the Weber County Sheriff at 801-629-8221. There is plenty of parking available in our designated lots. — Snowbasin Resort (@snowbasinresort) December 24, 2018