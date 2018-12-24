The Servant Riders Ministry delivers Christmas to a Murray family whose young father is very ill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MURRAY, Utah -- Leather-clad Harley-Davidson riders took on the role of Santa and his helpers in Murray Sunday night.

The Servant Riders Ministry delivered holiday cheer to a family whose young father was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer, Burkitt non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

29-year-old Austin Wilson is the family's breadwinner, but has to spend up to a week in the hospital every time he gets treatment.

That's made it hard to make ends meet.

"They didn't have a Christmas and we're going to give them a Christmas," Patrick Carver, the chaplain of Servant Riders said. "Perfect time of year to reach into our pockets and gather everyone together to help a family that's in need."

Wilson was surprised and overwhelmed by the act of kindness.

"Very grateful," Wilson said. "Very blessed to have people like this in the community, people who care."

The Servant Riders have set up a GoFundMe account to help Austin and his family with their medical bills.

Here's a link if you'd like to help.