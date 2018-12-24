× Survey: More than half of Christmas presents are forgotten within one year

(KSTU) — A survey conducted by Goupon found that more than half of gifts given during the holiday season are forgotten by the next year.

The survey found that 53 percent of presents are forgotten about, Groupon said.

In addition, a study of 2,000 people discovered that the average person gets at least three gifts during the holidays that “miss the mark every year.”

“It’s incredibly stressful to find the perfect gift that our loved ones will cherish forever, but it doesn’t have to be this way,” said Aaron Cooper, President of North America, Groupon. “We found that the gifts people remember the most are those that are given with love from someone they care about, fill a need, provide a great memory, have a sentimental meaning and result in compliments from other people.”

The survey found that the most remembered gifts given were clothing and apparel, dinner at a restaurant, gadgets, a spa day and a trip to a getaway destination.

“The study also found that your partner is most likely to give you the best gifts, while your sibling is most likely to give you the worst,” Groupon said.