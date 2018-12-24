WATCH: Search & Rescue crews save three airmen in Davis County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — The Davis County Sheriff's Search & Rescue team helped three airmen who became stuck in an area full of mud and 13-foot tall reeds Monday.

A representative for the Sheriff's Office said the airmen were hunting ducks near Antelope Island when they became stuck in an area full of phragmites, an invasive species, for about seven to eight hours.

Crews used an amphibious vehicle to reach the airmen. (See video above.)

According to a Facebook post from the Search & Rescue team, firefighters from the Syracuse Fire Department, police and deputies all assisted in the "quick rescue."

The team also thanked Sparks Motors / Diesel Bros. "for the machine that made it happen so quickly today."