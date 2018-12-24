WATCH LIVE: NORAD Santa Tracker

Santa visits SLC ahead of annual world tour

Posted 6:41 pm, December 24, 2018, by

SALT LAKE CITY — It's crunch time for Santa right now, getting ready to deliver all of our gifts this Christmas Eve, but before he took off on his sleigh, Fox 13's Dora Scheidell caught up with the big man in red as he visited with Utahns at the Grand America Hotel.