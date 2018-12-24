Santa Boot Camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If all those holiday treats has you feeling like the jolly old elf and his round little belly that shakes like a bowl full of jelly -- don't give up!

There are some bodyweight exercises you can do -- and no equipment is needed.

Chris Presley, Personal Trainer/ Nutritionist/ Sports Performance Specialist joined us with some of those exercises.

You can take his Bootcamp classes at Universal Swell at 3300 South 915 East. Call 801-654-2566 or visit universalswell.com for more information.

For every person who signs up, Chris will donate to St. Jude's Charity.