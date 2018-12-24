Rich’s Picks: Make plans for 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rich Bonaduce joined us with this week's Rich's Picks, brought to you by Live Nation Salt Lake City, and it's all about looking towards 2019!

Two-time Grammy-nominees Disturbed are bringing their Evolution World Tour to The Vivint Smart Home Arena on Saturday, January 19, 2019 with special guests "Three Days Grace".

But that's not all -- after Disturbed is Kelly Clarkson on January 30th!

Then February brings s the 2CELLOS on the 13th, just in time for Valentine's Day.

The Throwback Jam comes on the 16th and Muse is on the 28th.

Then in April, you've got P!NK on the 3rd, and Ariana Grande on the 22nd.

New Kids On The Block come in June.

Hugh Jackman and Shawn Mendes are scheduled for July.

Backstreet Boys bring their show to town in August.

And in September there are shows for Carrie Underwood and Sir Elton John.

All these shows are at the Vivint Smart Home Arena and ticket information can be found here.