Retired Weber County Sheriff Lt. killed in Las Vegas area

HENDERSON, Nev. – A retired Lieutenant for the Weber County Sheriff’s Office was killed in Henderson, Nevada after being struck by a car, sheriff’s officials said.

Lt. Marva VanSlate-Whitehead worked for the Weber County Sheriff’s Office from 1990 to 2008, a Facebook post by sheriff’s officials stated.

VanSlate-Whitehead was living in Henderson. Sheriff’s officials said she was hit and killed by a vehicle on Dec. 20.

“Marva was an excellent Lieutenant who did her best for the Sheriff’s Office and it’s citizens,” the sheriff’s office said. “Marva, thank you for your years of service!”