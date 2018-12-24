× Police: Rudolph in Colorado on naughty list, stole items from local business

FORT COLLINS, CO — Police in Fort Collins posted a video of one of Santa’s helpers getting themselves a one-way ticket to the naughty list.

Fort Collins Police Services took to Facebook Sunday to ask the public for help, saying a person in a Rudolph mask stole several items from a local business.

The incident occurred on Dec. 18 in the early morning hours, police said.

Anyone with information on the suspect was asked to call 970-221-6555.

Police posted a video of the suspect, along with some parody Christmas song lyrics:

“Rudolph the Red Nosed Burglar

Had a very shady scheme

And if you saw the video

It would want to make you scream. “All of the other burglars

Used to steal without disguise

They weren’t like this Rudolph

She’s different from the other guys. “On one foggy December eve

Rudolph came to steal.

Broke into a Hickory shop,

Never expected to see a cop. “Oh how the camera caught her

As she committed burglary

Rudolph the Red Nosed Criminal

We need your help with her I.D.”