Police: Rudolph in Colorado on naughty list, stole items from local business
FORT COLLINS, CO — Police in Fort Collins posted a video of one of Santa’s helpers getting themselves a one-way ticket to the naughty list.
Fort Collins Police Services took to Facebook Sunday to ask the public for help, saying a person in a Rudolph mask stole several items from a local business.
The incident occurred on Dec. 18 in the early morning hours, police said.
Anyone with information on the suspect was asked to call 970-221-6555.
Police posted a video of the suspect, along with some parody Christmas song lyrics:
“Rudolph the Red Nosed Burglar
Had a very shady scheme
And if you saw the video
It would want to make you scream.
“All of the other burglars
Used to steal without disguise
They weren’t like this Rudolph
She’s different from the other guys.
“On one foggy December eve
Rudolph came to steal.
Broke into a Hickory shop,
Never expected to see a cop.
“Oh how the camera caught her
As she committed burglary
Rudolph the Red Nosed Criminal
We need your help with her I.D.”