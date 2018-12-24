× Police: One suspect arrested after ‘brazen’ Eagle Mountain church parking lot burglaries

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — One suspect who was wanted for burglarizing cars at several church parking lots with another individual has been located and arrested, Utah County Sheriff’s officials said Monday.

A press release made by sheriff’s officials said investigators received a lot of calls from the public on who the suspects were. As a result, deputies were able to link the suspects to a residence in Eagle Mountain.

A search warrant was obtained for the home, the press release said, and was served Sunday night. During the search of the home, officials stated that one of the suspects, identified as Brad Kalkbrenner, 34, drove by the residence.

“Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle; however, he [Kalkbrenner] attempted to evade deputies by driving through fields and fences,” the press release said.

Kalkbrenner’s vehicle became disabled during the pursuit, according to the press release, and he was taken into custody.

He was booked into the Utah County Jail “on multiple counts of vehicle burglary, possession of stolen property (found at the house and in his vehicle), and several drug charges,” the release stated.

Investigators with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said they are still attempting to locate a second suspect in the case.

Anyone with information on the incident can call the Utah County Sheriff’s Office at Eagle Mountain at 801-794-3970.

“The Sheriffs office would like to thank all those that were willing to call in tips to help solve this case,” the press release said. “Your tips helped identify both individuals, and we expect a second arrest soon!”