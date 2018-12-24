Non-verbal Utah teen with Down syndrome spreads Christmas cheer as ‘elf intern’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A non-verbal teen with Down syndrome named Kegan loves Christmas.

Last year the Newgate Mall hired him to work as Santa’s Elf after his mother wrote a touching letter to “apply” for an “elf internship.”

Newgate Mall hired Kegan (who is 19) again this year. Even if he doesn’t speak, it’s easy to see he loves to work as Santa’s Elf. He dresses up, greets visitors and passes out candy canes.

Watch the video above to see Kevin bringing Christmas cheer during his “elf internship.”