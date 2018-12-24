× New Jersey man turns $5 bet into $1 million on one hand of poker

LAKEWOOD, NJ — A New Jersey man turned a $5 bet into $1 million with just one hand of poker, a casino said Sunday.

A man identified by the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa as “Harold M.” won after betting only $5 on three-card poker.

The casino said Harold hit a six-card royal straight flush, his first time betting at that location.

Wizardofodds.com said that the odds of hitting the six-card Bonus Royal Flush are 1 in 20,348,320, according to the casino.