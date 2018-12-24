Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Caytlin McCleery from Cayt's Meats and Meals joined us with a perfect idea, especially when you're in a crunch... a quick and easy loaded potato soup bar.

1 packet prepared of Idahoan Premium Loaded Steakhouse Potato Soup

Toppings bar- cheese, sour cream, Green onions, bacon bits

Let your guest dress up their own soup!

Charcuterie boards are a beautiful masterpiece that are also delicious. A variety of cheeses that are soft and hard- spreadable and dippable are key features you want on your board.

A variety of colors also helps the appeal.

Grapes, pears, berries and nuts pair up with the cheeses divinely.

Adding meat can take this whole charcuterie up a notch by turning it into a meal all by itself.

Crackers for assembling your own individual appetizers are key.

For more information please visit Cayt's Meats and Meals on Facebook.