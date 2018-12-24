× Huckleberry Grill Christmas Dinner

Chef Eric Westover from Huckleberry Grill joined us with a traditional Christmas dinner recipe.

Cherry Chocolate Duck

Ingredients

4 duck breasts

1 Tbsp. cocoa powder

1 can sweet dark cherries

1 shallot

10 peppercorns

1/4 cup honey

1/4 cup white wine

Salt and pepper as needed

1/4 tsp minced garlic

2 sweet yams

1/4 cup no pulp orange juice

1/2 tsp nutmeg

1/4 c. real maple syrup

1/4 c. brown sugar

1 cup whole cream

1 package dried porcini mushrooms

1 cup water

1-2 garlic cloves

Salt and pepper as needed

2 oz Butter

1 bundle red chard

Directions

1. Bake sweet yams in oven at 350 for 1 hour and 10 minutes. Peel them and mash to a smooth consistency. Add orange juice, nutmeg, maple syrup and brown sugar and mix thoroughly.

2. Rub fat side of duck breast with Salt and Pepper and place in a cold sautÃ© pan. Turn heat to med low and allow to cook. Sizzling sounds should be gentle and slow, if it is sizzling loudly turn down the heat. Allow to cook for 45-60 minutes. Bottom of duck breast should be a golden brown and crispy with not much fat left in the skin at the end of cooking. I can`t stress enough that this is a long slow process, the slower the better.

3. Simmer porcini mushrooms in water until soft. Place in blender and blend, while blending slowly add cream, garlic salt and pepper to taste.

4. Fine dice shallot and place in small sauce pan on med low heat, allow to sweat for about 5 minutes, add white wine, honey, and peppercorns and allow to simmer for 1-2 minutes. Strain and replace liquid back into pan, add cherries and juice from can and simmer another 3-4 minutes. Add minced garlic and blend cherries and liquid until smooth, pass through a fine mesh strainer.

5. Melt butter in non stick saute pan on med high heat. Cut out stems and wash red chard. Chop into two inch size pieces and place in pan with butter. Sprinkle with a pinch of salt but be careful, a little goes a really long way as the chard will drastically reduce in volume. 6. Place porcini cream sauce on plate, dollop of sweet mash on top, slice duck breast, sprinkle with cocoa powder and place on top of sweet mash, drizzle with cherry gastrique, place ball of red chard on top of duck and spoon about a tbsp of the butter from the pan over the top.

Find more recipes at huckleberrygrill.com.