× Hogle Zoo Filled Scones

Utah’s Hogle Zoo Executive Chef Kimberly joined us with the zoo’s recipe for scones.

4 to 6 servings

12 roll dough rounds

1 jar marshmallow fluff

2 cups chocolate pudding

1/2 cup chocolate icing

1 cup graham cracker crushed

Plastic piping bag

Bakery piping tip Allow roll dough to thaw and proof until double in size. Heat fryer or sauce pan with oil to 400 degrees. Deep fry until golden brown on both sides. Remove from oil and place on paper lined plate. Fill 2 piping bags, one with marshmallow fluff and 1 with chocolate pudding. Remember to place piping tip in bag before. Use the tip as a poker, insert into the side and slowly fill one side of scone with pudding. Repeat the process with marshmallow fluff to fill other half Lightly speed top of scone with chocolate frosting and sprinkle with graham cracker crumbs.

Be sure to join the zoo for Wild Wednesday’s. FREE days to the public on the last Wednesdays of November, December, January and February. They’re the zoo’s way of saying thank you for voter support of the Zoo, Arts and Parks (ZAP Tax). Hours are 10am to 5-pm. This does not include ZooLights.

For more information please visit: hoglezoo.org.