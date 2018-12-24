Grandma B’s Fudge
Chef Jeff Jackson from Smith’s joined us with his recipe for fudge.
Ingredients
2 tbsp. sugar
¼ c. cocoa powder
¼ tsp. salt
1 c. evaporated milk
1 tbsp. corn syrup
4 tbsp. butter
2 tsp. vanilla extract
1 candy thermometer
Directions
- Prepare a cake pan by lining with plastic wrap the spraying with a non-stick spray. Set aside
- Put sugar, cocoa powder, and salt in a medium, heavy bottomed sauce pan.
- Mix together with a whisk until mixed and any cocoa powder lumps are broken up.
- Into the pot, add the milk, corn syrup and butter. Turn the heat to medium-high and stir until it just starts to boil. Cover tightly with a lid and boil 3 minutes.
- Remove the lid and scrape down the sides of the pan with a rubber spatula. This prevents the sugars from crystalizing.
- Apply the candy thermometer, turn the heat down to medium and cook until the thermometer reads 225. Pour the mixture into a large heat proof mixing bowl. Let the mixture start to cool in the bowl about 10 minutes. Add the vanilla, than with a hand mixer, start mixing over medium speed. Mix until you notice the fudge starting to firm up, 3-5 minutes. Quickly spread the mixture in the prepared cake pan. Let completely cool. Cut and serve.
