WATCH LIVE: NORAD Santa Tracker

Grandma B’s Fudge

Posted 2:45 pm, December 24, 2018, by

Chef Jeff Jackson from Smith’s joined us with his recipe for fudge.

Grandma B’s Fudge

Ingredients

2 tbsp. sugar

¼ c. cocoa powder

¼ tsp. salt

1 c. evaporated milk

1 tbsp. corn syrup

4 tbsp. butter

2 tsp. vanilla extract

1 candy thermometer

 

Directions

  1. Prepare a cake pan by lining with plastic wrap the spraying with a non-stick spray.  Set aside
  2. Put sugar, cocoa powder, and salt in a medium, heavy bottomed sauce pan.
  3. Mix together with a whisk until mixed and any cocoa powder lumps are broken up.
  4. Into the pot, add the milk, corn syrup and butter.  Turn the heat to medium-high and stir until it just starts to boil.  Cover tightly with a lid and boil 3 minutes.
  5. Remove the lid and scrape down the sides of the pan with a rubber spatula.  This prevents the sugars from crystalizing.
  6. Apply the candy thermometer, turn the heat down to medium and cook until the thermometer reads 225. Pour the mixture into a large heat proof mixing bowl.  Let the mixture start to cool in the bowl about 10 minutes.  Add the vanilla, than with a hand mixer, start mixing over medium speed.  Mix until you notice the fudge starting to firm up, 3-5 minutes.  Quickly spread the mixture in the prepared cake pan.  Let completely cool.  Cut and serve.

Find more great recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.