MAGNA, Utah -- A barn went up in flames in Magna early Monday morning.

The fire started around 1:30 a.m. in the area of 2900 South and 8000 West according to the Unified Fire Authority.

A UDOT traffic camera captured the dramatic flames when the barn was fully engulfed in fire.

It took firefighters about an hour to put the fire out.

No one was in the barn and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.