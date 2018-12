Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ashley Hess is a singer/ songwriter who currently lives in Nashville, Tennessee, where she is working on new music to be released in 2019.

She grew up in Fremont, California and moved to Utah for college. She started pursuing music after being introduced to the Utah music scene.

She's opened for artists such as Andy Grammer, Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons, Us The Duio and more.

For more information visit her website: ashleyhessmusic.com.