× 2 Drink recipes from My Own Meal Plan

Alex Daynes, from My Own Meal Plan, joined us with two of her favorite warm drink recipes.

Instant Pot Hot Chocolate

yields 6 servings

4 cups whole milk

2 cups half and half

2 cups milk chocolate chips

1/4 cup sugar

2 tablespoons coco powder

1 teaspoon vanilla

In the Instant Pot, add all of these ingredients. Mix well. Place the lid on and set the manual timer for 5 minutes. Quick release and top with your favorite flavors such as salted caramel, peppermint, or chocolate sauce! Enjoy!

Salted Caramel Snickerdoodle Hot Chocolate

Serves 1

2 cups whole milk

3 teaspoons sugar

1/4 cup melted white chocolate

1 teaspoon Torani Salted Caramel syrup

1 teaspoon Torani Brown Sugar Cinnamon syrup

1 teaspoon Torani Vanilla Bean syrup

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

Salted Caramel Drizzle

Whipping Cream

In a microwave safe glass, heat up milk.

Pour milk into the Milk Frother, and add sugar. Pump the frother 20-30 times, until milk is frothy.

Pour milk back into glass and add Torani Salted Caramel syrup, Torani Brown Sugar Cinnamon syrup, Vanilla Bean syrup.

Stir in melted white chocolate and ground cinnamon.

Top with whipping cream and salted caramel drizzle. Enjoy!

You can find more recipes at: myownmealplan.blogspot.com.