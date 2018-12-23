Tom Hanks takes everyone by surprise at In-N-Out, buys everyone lunch

FONTANA, Calif. — Tom Hanks showed up at an In-N-Out and bought everyone’s meal, and fans took to social media to express their gratitude.

Hanks visited the In-N-Out Burger restaurant Friday in Fontana, California. The star stopped by to get a bite to eat, then ended up paying for everyone’s meal. Hanks then stuck around to take photos with everyone.

Instagram user bookcauldron13 posted a photo of the actor taking a selfie with people in the restaurant:

Facebook user Renee Chavez took a video of the star, going up to the drive-through window and handing money to the cashier. He then greeted multiple people and waved before getting back into his car.

Hanks is set to play Mr. Rogers in “You Are My Friend,” which is set to release in October of 2019.

According to a Reader’s Digest poll, the actor was voted the most trusted public figure in America.