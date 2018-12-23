× Three injured, one in serious condition following rollover crash outside of Moab

GRAND COUNTY, Utah — Three people were injured Sunday when a vehicle rolled outside of Moab, highway patrol officials said.

According to a press release made by the Utah Highway Patrol, at around 5:35 p.m. on SR-91 outside of Moab, a single vehicle lost control and rolled.

The vehicle was occupied by three individuals, UHP said. All three occupants of the vehicle were injured during the crash.

Officials said that one of the occupants was flown to St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado in serious condition following the crash.

Grand County EMS said in a Facebook post Sunday that one of the occupants of the vehicle was not restrained when the rollover occurred, causing them to be ejected from the vehicle.

“Utah Highway Patrol reminds everyone to conduct safety checks on their vehicles before leaving on a road trip this holiday season,” officials wrote. “Make sure all occupants are restrained correctly, limit distractions and make regular rest stops.”