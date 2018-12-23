Storms pushing into much of Utah could bring snow on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KSTU) -- A storm pushing its way towards Utah may bring snow Sunday evening and on Christmas.

A cold front entered the state Sunday evening, with a weather front following behind it.

Canyons in Northern Utah could see slushy roads Monday morning, but they should clear as the day progresses.

During the night of Christmas Eve and Christmas morning, a storm could bring a mixture of rain or snow to the state.

For central and southern Utah, the storm may bring snow throughout Christmas Day.

Many areas of Northern Utah may only see an inch or less of snow from the storm fronts.

