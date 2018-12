SALT LAKE CITY — Police in Salt Lake City said they have located a man who was reported missing and endangered Sunday.

Update: Thank you for the tips! Danny has been found safe at a local hospital. https://t.co/lZfns4gRFH — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) December 24, 2018

Danny Heagren was last seen near a Lowe’s at 1300 South 300 West in Salt Lake City.

Police said he was wearing a blue jacket, plaid black and red pants and white shoes.

It was unclear how Heagren got to a local hospital.