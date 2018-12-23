Romneys visit Ronald McDonald House in Salt Lake City Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Mitt Romney and his family stopped by the Ronald McDonald House in Salt Lake City Sunday night, to play games of bingo and be of service.

The Romneys said it is good to take a night off from talking and thinking about politics during the holiday season, and just relax.

They hoped that those staying at the hospital could forget about their worries, at least for a time, by playing games and being surrounded by holiday cheer.

"It's an opportunity for me and my kids to remember that there are other people that are having a tough time during the holidays," Mitt Romney said. "It's a chance for us to share some of the joy that we have in our family with families that come from all over the world, really."

The Ronald McDonald House takes in families of children who are waiting for various medical procedures. They can stay there, and not worry about meals or housing while their children are receiving treatment.