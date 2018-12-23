Police say death in Beck Street apartment fire appears to be accidental, release name of victim
SALT LAKE CITY — Police and fire investigators are trying to determine how a man died Sunday morning.
Crews were called to reports of a fire at the apartments located at 1729 North Beck Street around 8:30 a.m.
There was no obvious fire when firefighters arrived, but they did locate the man who appeared to have been burned.
Originally, the case was being investigated as a ‘suspicious death,’ but just before noon, Salt Lake Police tweeted it appears to be an accidental fire.
They identified the victim as 51-year-old Jim Kavoukas.
40.804405 -111.916944