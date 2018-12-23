Over $3 million in marijuana found by police during traffic stop in eastern Idaho

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUBOIS, Idaho — More than three million dollars worth of marijuana was discovered during a traffic stop in Clark County, Idaho Saturday, East Idaho News reported.

Idaho State Police said in a news release that Jonathan D. Speckman, 37, was pulling a trailer with a pickup truck when he was stopped for a traffic violation on I-15 north of Dubois.

During the traffic stop, police said a K-9 drug dog was deployed and indicated the presence of drugs to officers.

A search warrant was issued for the truck and trailer, and over 800 pounds of marijuana was located, according to the news release. The value of the marijuana was estimated to be more than $3 million.

"Speckman was booked into the Clark County jail for Trafficking Marijuana," police wrote.

A photo of the marijuana that was seized was released by police: