One dead following crash on U.S. 89 in Logan

LOGAN, Utah — One person is dead following an accident Sunday in Logan on U.S. Highway 89.

Chief Gary Jensen with the Logan Police Department said there were other individuals that were injured during the accident, but additional information was not available.

Logan City Police Department’s 911 Dispatch said the accident occurred near 2200 South.

Please avoid US 89/91 south end of Logan near 2200 S. There is an accident with multiple injuries. Please plan accordingly. You will be diverted if you are traveling southbound onto 1000 w. Thank you for your cooperation. — LCPD 9-1-1 Dispatch (@Logan_Cache_911) December 23, 2018

This is a breaking news story. Additional details will be posted as they become available.