NORAD Santa Claus tracker will run despite government shutdown

(KSTU) — The Santa Tracker run by the North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, will remain online despite the government shutdown.

“Military personnel who conduct NORAD Tracks Santa are supported by approximately 1,500 volunteers who make the program possible each and every year,” the agency said.

The Polar Express railway near the Grand Canyon will also continue to run because it is operated by a third-party company rather than the National Park Service.

And Santa and his llamas — yes, llamas — are not canceling plans to visit the Olympic National Forest on Christmas Eve, where he will read to children at the Lake Quinault Lodge fireplace.

CNN contributed to portions of this story.