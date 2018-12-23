Woman hunts down porch pirate, records heated confrontation on video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR/KWGN) — Renee Abeyta was at her Lakewood, Colorado home doing chores Wednesday afternoon when she got a notification on her phone saying there was someone at her front door.

Initially thinking it was a delivery person, she checked outside, but didn’t find anyone or any packages. Thinking it was odd, she says she checked the Ring app on her phone. Ring uses a device with a camera to monitor and record events outside someone's home.

The Ring video showed a woman walking up to Abeyta's porch and stealing a package. Abeyta ran outside and saw her crossing the street to get away.

“I thought, 'No way this is happening to me,'” Abeyta said.

Abeyta got in her car, parked and confronted the woman. She recorded the whole confrontation on her phone, asking for the woman’s name and threatening to call the police. As the woman took off running, Abeyta chased her down for about a minute.

“I don’t even know what came out of my mouth or even why I said what I did. It just happened,” Abeyta said. “I was mad as hell. There was no way I was going to let her go. I would have ran for as many miles as I had to to get my package.”

Finally, she got the woman to stop and hand over Abeyta’s package, which contained a Crock Pot cover.

Abeyta says it didn’t matter what the gift was, it’s the principal: no one should steal from strangers, especially this close to Christmas.