3 Questions with Bob Evans: Josh Kanter, founder of Alliance for a Better Utah

A left-hanging Utah organization, Alliance for a Better Utah, is credited with bringing down former Utah Attorney General John Swallow over illegal campaign financing activities.

The organization stands on three pillars: Balance, transparency and accountability.

Bob Evans sat down with its founder, John Kanter, and asked him three questions:

Arguments seem to revolve around the idea of whether health care is actually a right, or not. How do we resolve that question; that central question of whether health care is or is not a right? What are some of the things that we are missing as a culture here in Utah because of the political imbalance that is present right now? Do you consider Utah to be a theocracy?

Kanter's full interview can be watched below: