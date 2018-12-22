Woman arrested for posting pictures of man’s naked body along elementary school fence for revenge

CHANDLER, Ariz. (KNXV) — A Valley woman is behind bars after police say she posted revenge porn outside of a Chandler elementary school.

Police say 55-year-old Deborah Britton turned herself in Tuesday, accused of taping multiple fliers of a man’s naked body on a school fence.

The photos were reportedly facing Hull Elementary school in September, for dozens of students and staff to see.

Court documents state that the man depicted in the images told police Britton was the only person he sent them to.

“I couldn’t believe it,” said Sativa Rugg, who says parents saw police on campus after the incident. “I couldn’t understand why she would endanger students like that.”

The report doesn’t identify the man, or mention any relation he has to Hull Elementary.

A judge told Britton posting the photos is a class-5 felony. Parents wonder why Britton chose to go this far, and make a personal matter public.

“If you have beef with an adult and you want to get back at him that’s one thing,” said Rugg. “To involve kids like that, I couldn’t even believe that, who thinks about that?”

Britton initially denied posting the pictures when questioned by police. Investigators later found her fingerprints on the photos.

The victim now has a restraint order against Britton.