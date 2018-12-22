Wanted with Scott McKane: Porch pirates, check fraud and other crimes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week's Wanted starts with a porch pirate in Murray. Police said a woman walked up to a porch and stole multiple Christmas packages. Anyone with information can call (801) 264-2673.

Murray police also released pictures of a person who allegedly stole several handbags from a Dillards. Anyone with information on the case can call police at the number above.

In Cottonwood Heights, investigators released photos of two check fraud suspects. Anyone who recognized the two or has information on the fraud can call (801) 944-7100.