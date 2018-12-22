Utah girl makes heartwarming Christmas list, helps homeless people in SLC during giving season
SALT LAKE CITY — An 11-year-old girl put her own needs aside while writing her Christmas list this year, saying she wanted to take some time to help homeless people and give them treats during the season of giving.
Taylyn Suter wrote on a Christmas list that she wanted to take hot cocoa and candy mints to homeless people, after seeing individuals who had less than her in need.
“I finally got to sit down with my parents and tell them about how I wanted to help the homeless,” Taylyn said. “Because it made me feel good and every time I [saw] a homeless person it made me feel sadder.”
Taylyn had one of her Christmas wishes come true Saturday when her father took her to Pioneer Park to hand out hot cocoa and treats.
The Suter family wrote in a letter to Fox 13 that they were proud of Taylyn and her goal to help the homeless:
“The first thing listed is taking hot chocolate to the homeless people. Ever since halloween she has talked about wanting to give hot chocolate and candy canes out to the homeless.
“For as long as me and her dad can remember she has always wanted to help with what ever she could when she came across some one in need. She doesnt hesitate to give up her own money from doing her chores when she thinks its needed. Which is almost always.
“She’ll ask us to donate at the registers, and even when she sees tables set up, she asks us to donate before she even knows if they are donation tables. She has even been known to roll down the car window and dump out the whole change tray into someone’s hands that really needed help with out even saying a word.
“We love how big hearted our daughter is and we are very proud to be her parents.
“Thank you and Merry Christmas to all.
“The Suter Family.”