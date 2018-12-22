× Utah girl makes heartwarming Christmas list, helps homeless people in SLC during giving season

SALT LAKE CITY — An 11-year-old girl put her own needs aside while writing her Christmas list this year, saying she wanted to take some time to help homeless people and give them treats during the season of giving.

Taylyn Suter wrote on a Christmas list that she wanted to take hot cocoa and candy mints to homeless people, after seeing individuals who had less than her in need.

“I finally got to sit down with my parents and tell them about how I wanted to help the homeless,” Taylyn said. “Because it made me feel good and every time I [saw] a homeless person it made me feel sadder.”

Taylyn had one of her Christmas wishes come true Saturday when her father took her to Pioneer Park to hand out hot cocoa and treats.

The Suter family wrote in a letter to Fox 13 that they were proud of Taylyn and her goal to help the homeless: