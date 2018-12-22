Small storm heads to parts of Utah Sunday, larger front may bring snow for Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KSTU) -- Two storms are making their way to parts of Utah, the first bringing traces of snow to mountain areas Sunday, and the second bringing the possibility of a white Christmas.

Spotty showers are expected mid-Sunday morning, with isolated snow expected in Northern Utah's mountains.

A larger storm is expected to roll through Sunday night, bringing the possibility of more snow to northern and central Utah.

On Monday night or early Tuesday morning, a storm is expected to hit much of Utah, bringing the possibility of a white Christmas.

