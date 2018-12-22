Saturday and Sunday searches planned for missing woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Searchers will be looking for a missing woman Saturday and Sunday.

They're looking for Meghan Joan Hunter who has been missing since November 23.

According to the woman's daughter, Olivia Jenson, Hunter was last seen in the area of 1400 South and 900 West in Salt Lake City and at a downtown post office.

Jenson traveled from Washington State to join in on the search.

Hunter is described as having a thin to medium build and short light brown hair.

She has an ankle tattoo with the words, "all growed up lady."

Searchers met at 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning in the parking lot at Hogle Zoo and began to search Emigration Canyon.

They'll meet again at 1:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Smith's on Sixth Avenue between E and F Streets.

The search will concentrate on the Avenues and downtown area as well as City Creek Canyon.

On Sunday, the group will meet at 7:30 a.m. in the parking lot of Reams on Fort Union Boulevard in Cottonwood Heights.

They'll search Big Cottonwood Canyon until 12:30 p.m.

The group will meet one more time, at the Smith's parking lot on 9400 South in Sandy at 1:30 p.m.

From there, they'll search Little Cottonwood Canyon until 4:30 p.m.