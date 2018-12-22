× ‘Nanny cam’ captured man’s alleged sexual contact with teenager

Lebanon, PA (WPMT) — A Myerstown faces charges after a “nanny cam” captured him having inappropriate sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl, according to the Lebanon County District Attorney’s Office.

Michael Jovich, 35, has been charged with statutory sexual assault, indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors.

A Lebanon resident was reviewing footage from the “nanny cam” at his apartment on December 3 when he came across the alleged sexual contact, the DA’s Office says.

After further investigation, it’s alleged that Jovich was engaged in an inappropriate sexual relationship with the teen since April.

Jovich was arrested Friday and placed in the Lebanon County Correctional Facility on $250,000 bail.