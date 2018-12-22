Lehi police ask for public’s help locating missing man

LEHI, Utah — Police in Lehi are asking for the public’s help locating a man who has been missing since Dec. 14.

Damascus David Dawson went missing after leaving his work at Abra Auto Body Repair in American Fork on Dec. 14., family members told Fox 13. He was last seen driving a black 2012 Toyota Camry with Utah license plate X031ZX.

Lehi City police said Dawson was not considered endangered but encouraged the public to keep an eye out for him and call investigators if he is spotted. Police also said Dawson left medication behind when he went missing.

Dawson’s family described him as Native American and African American, six-foot-five, and 230 pounds.

Anyone who sees Dawson was asked to call police at 801-794-3970.

Photos of Dawson can be seen below: