× Homes flooded following multiple water main breaks in Sandy neighborhood

SANDY, Utah — Multiple water main breaks in a Sandy neighborhood caused residents and fire crews to quickly band together Saturday, to make sure multiple homes didn’t flood.

According to Batallion Chief Eric Larson with the Sandy City Fire Department, the water main breaks occurred in the same neighborhood on 11000 South, between 110 East and 800 East.

Larson stated crews with the fire department sandbagged the neighborhood so homes did not flood, but some residences were affected by the breaks.

He stated that officials with Sandy Public Utilities would work to repair the breaks into Saturday night.

Details on the cause of the water main breaks were not available at the time of this report.

Jeremiah Latzke, a resident of the neighborhood, said his neighbor informed him that his home had water coming into it.

“Coming home, it was kind of fun to see a river of water,” Latzke said. “Everybody was here taking care of stuff, they let me know they were taking care of it. Great neighbors.”

Latzke said the water caused damages to his landscaping, but it may take some time to know the full extent of the damages from the break.