× Ford recalling 410,289 pickup trucks that could catch fire

(KSTU) — Ford Motor Company is recalling 410,289 pickup trucks due to a block heater issue that could cause a fire.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the affected trucks were certain 2015-2019 Ford F-150’s, 2017-2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty’s, F-350 Super Duty’s, F-450 Super Duty’s, and F-550 Super Duty pickup trucks that are equipped with an engine block heater.

“Water and contaminants may get into the block heater cable’s splice connector causing corrosion and damage,” the NHTSA said. The corrosion could cause a resistive short, resulting in an increased risk of overheated or melted wiring and fire.

The NHTSA said that Ford would notify owners, and dealers will “inspect and seal the block heater cable, or replace it, as necessary, free of charge.”

Ford expected to begin the recall on January 7, 2019, NHTSA said.

Owners with questions can contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 and reference recall number 18S45.

For more information on the recall, click here.