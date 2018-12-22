× Couple finds love in unlikely place, gets married after meeting at SLC TRAX station

SALT LAKE CITY — A couple who fell in love after meeting at a TRAX station are celebrating their first holiday season together as a married pair.

Diana Mavlanova and Steven Seril said they met in Salt Lake City at the TRAX Ballpark Station.

Steven said he hadn’t had much luck with romance up until that point, but when he saw Diana he was compelled to talk to her because, he said, “she was the most beautiful girl I had ever seen.”

The two hit it off and realized they lived in apartments near each other.

“I was carrying a lot of grocery bags by myself at the train station,” Diana said. “He helped me carry all my grocery bags home.”

After the two started talking, they found out that they had a lot in common, and they became friends on Facebook. Steven started attending yoga classes and Diana got help from him with her school essays.

Diana and Steven began to live with each other as roommates at first. After living together for a while and one thing led to another, and they got married in July.

“I had prayed for someone wonderful,” Steven said. “Someone who would support me and who would fit my life like a glove fits your hand.”